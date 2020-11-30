UNI, Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 cases

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 29 cases of COVID-19 during the past week.
A total of 215 tests were administered to students and employees Nov. 23-29, for a positivity rate of 13.49%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 2,537, 532 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
UNI finished its fall semester Wednesday and students will be on break until January, so most students have not been on campus since then.
Another measure reported by the university is a 1.36% infection rate as of Nov. 22. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.79% for Black Hawk County and 1.7% for the state.
The department of residence reported Monday that 24 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Seven students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the week of Nov. 23-29, there were 24 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Employees made up seven of the cases and students accounted for the other 17. There have been a total of 327 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 64 of them employees.
Support Local Journalism
Wartburg College reported one positive or inconclusive case among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week.
The number of positive cases last week started out at 21 Nov. 23 and dropped from there to nine on Nov. 26.
Wartburg went on Thanksgiving break Nov. 25 and students returned for remote work Monday that is related to finals and final projects. They will finish that this week and then be off until Jan. 18. Students will return for a combination of in-person, hybrid and online-only learning, which is similar to what the college did this fall.
As of Monday, one person was in isolation and 12 were in quarantine.
The campus infection rate was 0.05%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
Holiday Hoopla over the years
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.