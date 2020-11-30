UNI, Wartburg report weekly COVID-19 cases

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 29 cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 215 tests were administered to students and employees Nov. 23-29, for a positivity rate of 13.49%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 2,537, 532 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.

UNI finished its fall semester Wednesday and students will be on break until January, so most students have not been on campus since then.

Another measure reported by the university is a 1.36% infection rate as of Nov. 22. That reflects the rolling 14-day total of positive cases as a percentage of the campus’ student and employee population. It compares to 1.79% for Black Hawk County and 1.7% for the state.

The department of residence reported Monday that 24 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Seven students with confirmed cases were in isolation.