UNI, Wartburg issue weekly COVID-19 report

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 136 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 5-11, for a positivity rate of 8.09%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,054, 181 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.

The department of residence reported Monday that 10 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.

For the week of Oct. 5-11, there were 21 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Five of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 115 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, eight of them employees.