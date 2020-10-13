UNI, Wartburg issue weekly COVID-19 report

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.
A total of 136 tests were administered to students and employees Oct. 5-11, for a positivity rate of 8.09%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 1,054, 181 of which were positive. The information is reported through an online dashboard updated every Friday and Monday.
The department of residence reported Monday that 10 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Fewer than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the week of Oct. 5-11, there were 21 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Five of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 115 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, eight of them employees.
Wartburg College in Waverly reported six positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases daily Monday through Friday. The number of positive cases stayed pretty steady last week, between two and four each day.
As of Monday, six people were in isolation and 24 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 0.29%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
ISU numbers
Another 49 members of the Iowa State University community have tested positive for COVID-19, which is a positivity rate of 4.34% among those who were tested, according to ISU’s weekly report.
Last week, the university announced plans to begin random testing to identify asymptomatic cases on campus.
From Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, a total of 49 individuals from ISU tested positive, which includes 40 students and three staff members through on-campus testing, and six students via off-campus testing.
According to ISU’s report, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, a total of 205 individuals are in quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Of those in quarantine, 30 individuals – 14% – later tested positive, the university reported.
A total of 59 individuals at ISU are currently in isolation, ISU reported.
