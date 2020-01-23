UNI United Faculty appeals PERB decision

Hawbaker was unavailable for comment Wednesday.

The issue arose from a 2017 state law stripping most collective bargaining rights from unions for public employees. In late 2016, United Faculty and the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students were negotiating new two-year contracts for their members following a bargaining schedule used in previous years.

The regents halted talks until the controversial legislation passed the newly Republican-controlled Legislature and was signed into law Feb. 17, 2017, by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. The board then restarted negotiations under the new law.

The union filed a complaint with PERB on Feb. 3, 2017, accusing the regents of acting in bad-faith for stalling negotiations while the Legislature was debating the bargaining changes. Administrative Law Judge Amber DeSmet denied the complaint April 19, 2018, and the union appealed.

In June 2019, PERB determined the regents had engaged in a prohibited practice by showing a lack of good faith during negotiations and ordered the state regents system cease any further violations and to publicly post notices of its violations at various places at UNI for 30 days after students and faculty returned for the 2019 fall semester.

UF argued for PERB to mandate the regents restart negotiations.