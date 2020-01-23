UNI United Faculty appeals PERB decision

CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Board of Regents continues to push back in a three-year-long battle with the University of Northern Iowa’s faculty union regarding wage contracts.
A United Faculty request for judicial review of the Public Employee Relations Board’s actions taken against the Board of Regents for delaying 2017 contract talks was denied this month in Iowa District Court for Polk County.
On Friday, United Faculty’s executive board voted to appeal the decision.
UNI and the Board of Regents also have appealed PERB’s order for regents to cease further violations, provide United Faculty with requested employee evaluation information, and post notices on campus of the regents’ violations. UNI and the Board of Regents did not comply.
UNI officials referred questions to Board of Regents spokesperson Josh Lehman, who declined to comment.
PERB determined in separate rulings in June 2019 that the Board of Regents refused to negotiate in good faith by delaying contract talks with unions representing UNI faculty in late 2016 and early 2017.
But representatives of United Faculty feel PERB’s remedy is insufficient and are pushing PERB to mandate that negotiations for 2017-19 contracts begin again.
United Faculty also called for UNI administration to voluntarily share findings from the evaluation system in place prior to 2017, according to an email sent Monday by UF President Becky Hawbaker.
Hawbaker was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
The issue arose from a 2017 state law stripping most collective bargaining rights from unions for public employees. In late 2016, United Faculty and the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students were negotiating new two-year contracts for their members following a bargaining schedule used in previous years.
The regents halted talks until the controversial legislation passed the newly Republican-controlled Legislature and was signed into law Feb. 17, 2017, by then-Gov. Terry Branstad. The board then restarted negotiations under the new law.
The union filed a complaint with PERB on Feb. 3, 2017, accusing the regents of acting in bad-faith for stalling negotiations while the Legislature was debating the bargaining changes. Administrative Law Judge Amber DeSmet denied the complaint April 19, 2018, and the union appealed.
In June 2019, PERB determined the regents had engaged in a prohibited practice by showing a lack of good faith during negotiations and ordered the state regents system cease any further violations and to publicly post notices of its violations at various places at UNI for 30 days after students and faculty returned for the 2019 fall semester.
UF argued for PERB to mandate the regents restart negotiations.
“Essentially, United Faculty wants the court to wind back the clock to some point in January of 2017 and order the parties to start negotiating again under the old law,” according to the judicial review. “If these facts were the only considerations, the remedy would scream out for something greater than a cease and desist order.”
PERB declined, noting it had already reached an agreement, and the court agreed. “Even if the (regents) had negotiated in good faith, the parties may not have reached a final agreement by February 17, 2017,” according to judicial review findings.
UF filed a petition for judicial review, heard Jan. 3 in Iowa District Court in Polk County. The union argued PERB abused its authority by granting an inadequate remedy and requested the court instruct PERB to set aside the 2017-19 contracts and restart negotiations pursuant to the law that existed prior to the 2017 changes.
PERB and the regents both resisted.
The court agreed “the Legislature jumped on its opportunity and passed the law well before the statutory deadlines for negotiations,” according to the review, allowing the law to impact those negotiations, but denied a petition for a judicial review.