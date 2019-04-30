IOWA CITY — Tuition at the University of Northern Iowa is expected to remain the same in the fall.
Resident undergraduate students at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University will pay 3.9 percent more in tuition next fall if the Board of Regents approves a staff recommendation made public Monday.
That rate is higher than a 3 percent increase the board earlier this year promoted as possible had the Legislature granted its appropriations request.
Under the regent’s tuition guidance, the board would hold resident undergrad rate increases at the two universities to 3 percent annually provided lawmakers grant the regents’ full funding request. On the opposite end of the scale, if lawmakers did not approve any increase, the board would raise the 3 percent rate to add the “Higher Education Price Index,” which was 2 percent this year.
But the base rate at UNI would not change because its student body makeup is different and it faces a different competitive landscape.
Republicans who control the Legislature last week approved a $985 million education budget that includes a $12 million general fund bump for the regents — $6 million shy of the $18 million the board sought.
That increase — which Gov. Kim Reynolds has yet to approve — will bring total appropriations for the regents to about $575.4 million, up from this budget year’s $562.9 million.
Lawmakers gave the board discretion on how to split the extra $12 million between the UI, ISU and UNI. The board previously said if it received the full $18 million more, it would give $7 million to both the UI and ISU and the remaining $4 million to UNI.
The board has not yet disclosed how it might split the $12 million.
UNI will be seeking a hefty chunk as it will not be getting the tuition revenue bump its sister schools are counting on, according to Monday’s proposal.
UNI is treated differently because it has fewer students, a greater share of resident undergrads who pay the lowest rates and less-expensive competitors.
Board policy requires two public considerations of tuition, but regents have postponed a decision even as the fall semester inches closer until the Legislature adjourned Saturday.
Regents now will hold a special telephone meeting for the first vote at 2 p.m. Wednesday. That will allow them to finalize the fall rates at their June meeting in Ames.
In response to Monday’s proposal, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, laid blame for the rising costs on his Republican colleagues.
“While the Republican-controlled Legislature finally supported a modest increase in state appropriations for our public universities, funding levels are still inadequate to make up for years of actual declining state funding,” he said in an email.
“When the Legislature fails, students get a bigger tuition bill. Sadly, many students will miss the opportunity to attend one of these great institutions because they simply can’t afford to.”
Monday’s proposal includes increases for nonresident students, graduate and professional students and those in costlier programs.
Although UNI is not increasing costs for anyone, ISU wants to increase out-of-state undergrad rates 5 percent, while the UI wants to charge those students only 1 percent more.
At the graduate level, ISU wants to up rates 5 percent for both resident and nonresident students, while the UI has proposed increases of 3 percent for residents and 1 percent for nonresidents.
ISU and the UI also want to raise student fees about 2.5 percent for all students.
The proposed tuition and fee increases would bring the total annual cost for a resident undergrad to $9,606 at the UI and $9,320 at ISU. The cost at UNI cost would stay $8,938. Still, those totals keep Iowa’s public universities at or near the bottom of their peer groups.
On top of the base increases, differential tuition rates — for students in costlier programs — could amount to thousands more, depending on the school, program and resident status.
