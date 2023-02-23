CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has selected the Innovative Teaching and Technology Center as the future home of its new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

The Board of Regents approved the university’s plans for a first phase of renovations Wednesday after Michael Hager, senior vice president for finance and operations, told the Property and Facilities Committee that the institution has budgeted $4.95 million for the work predominantly focused on the third floor, but also the first/ground floor.

The renovations will be completed on 12,800 square feet of space, creating an “experiential learning space” for students. The program is expecting its initial cohort of 24 students to begin next fall semester with Nancy Kertz at the helm as the university’s executive director of nursing and chief academic nurse administrator.

“The third floor is currently empty as we’re currently finishing up a roofing project that started last summer and will be completed this coming summer,” said Hager. “Then, we’ll move straight into renovating that third floor for the nursing program.”

The largest chunk of the cost will be for furniture and equipment. Hager said “most of the work will be done on student experience” as the space will not accommodate traditional classrooms, rather “simulation labs” for learning and training.

No programs are expected to be relocated as a result of the renovations.

Formerly known as the East Gymnasium, the ITTC was built in the early 1900s and has been one of the century-old buildings the university has chosen to heavily invest in for future use as academic space.

“Speaking broadly, the ITCC was chosen because, as Dr. Kertz has said, she wants the labs, simulations and classroom space to be aligned and there are not many buildings right now on campus that allow them to be closely integrated,” said Pete Moris, director of university relations.

“We want to be able to grow the program and envision the space down the road as allowing us to grow and expand it,” he added.

