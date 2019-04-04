CEDAR FALLS --- The University of Northern Iowa's Department of Mathematics will present the 2019 Hari Shankar Memorial Lecture at 7:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 4, in Lantz Auditorium in McCollum Science Hall on the UNI campus. This year's lecture is titled "Statistics and the Fair Administration of Justice."
In the U.S. criminal justice system, jurors choose between two competing hypothesis: the suspect is the source of the evidence found at the crime scene or s/he is not. Much of the evidence to inform these decisions comes in the form of images, which do not lend themselves to standard statistical approaches such as hypothesis testing. The likelihood ratio framework, which relies on Bayes' theorem for assessing the probative value of evidence and is the basis for probabilistic DNA analysis, is difficult to implement in practice when evidence is in the form of an image. It will be argued that learning algorithms, a form of artificial intelligence, provide a good alternative for determining whether the evidence supports the proposition that the suspect may have been its source. These ideas will be illustrated using firearms examination as an example.
The lecture will be presented by Alicia L. Carriquiry. Since 1990, Carriquiry has been on the faculty in the Department of Statistics at Iowa State University. She is currently Distinguished Professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences, President’s Chair in Statistics and director of the Center for Statistics and Applications in Forensic Evidence (CSAFE), a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Center of Excellence. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, a Fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, the International Society for Bayesian Analysis and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and an elected member of the International Statistical Institute.
For more information about the Hari Shankar Memorial Lecture, visit uni.edu/math/welcome-uni-department-mathematics.
