UNI to offer new online degree pathway for paraeducators to earn teaching degree

CEDAR FALLS — A new online accelerated pathway to a bachelor’s degree offered by the University of Northern Iowa could greatly increase the number of elementary and special education teachers across the state.

Applications are being accepted beginning June 1 for “Purple Pathway for Paraeducators,” which starts in fall 2022 and leads to an elementary education degree.

Building on the 2+2 program in elementary education’s 25 years of success, this streamlined online program is specifically designed for paraeducators with associate’s degrees who can draw on their experience in the classroom while working toward a four-year degree. It also grows out of the Teach Waterloo initiative, a community partnership started in 2018 that includes scholarship dollars for participants.

Paraeducators can earn their teaching degree in two years and, upon successful completion of student teaching, be eligible for licensure in Iowa for two endorsements: elementary K-6 and strategist I, the special education endorsement for working with students with mild to moderate special needs.

Paraeducators are also called paraprofessionals, educational aides, teaching assistants, educational associates, instructional aides and behavior interventionists. They assist teachers in the classroom, often working with students who have challenging educational and development needs. Many have an associate’s degree.

Addressing immediate teacher staffing needs through supporting paraeducators for career growth is the focus of the recently announced Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship, a competitive grant from the Iowa Department of Education to support 100 paraeducators in completing their teaching degree. School districts across the state submitted applications by April 15 to seek funding that will support paraeducators in their districts participating in “grow your own” programs to supplement teaching workforces.

To be eligible for the Purple Pathway, paraeducators must be employed; have support from a building or district administrator and mentor teachers; hold an associate’s degree; and be able to commit to an online schedule that includes one three-hour real time online evening session per week and one six-hour real time Saturday a month. All coursework is online, including additional individual work-time.

Paraeducators on this pathway will be able to apply their classroom roles and experiences to assignments and coursework objectives. Trained classroom teachers will serve as mentors onsite. As UNI accepts its first Purple Pathway for Paraeducators applications for this fall, the next cohort of Teach Waterloo fellows will fold into this pathway.

As with all online programming at UNI, the coursework is offered in conjunction with UNI Online & Distance Education, using online learning platforms and services designed for adult learners. Webinars for interested students and school administrators are already taking place. For webinar, program and application information, go to the Purple Pathway for Paraeducators page at online.uni.edu/paraeducators.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0