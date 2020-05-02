UNI to host summer music workshops for educators online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting enrollments in two music education workshops this summer. Each workshop is designed for teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of graduate or undergraduate credit is available for each.

In the RockShop! Modern Band Workshop, teachers will learn to play a variety of instruments and discover the tools and resources necessary to bring student-centered, culturally responsive, and inclusive music education to students. This workshop is designed to teach the skills, curriculum and network to successfully incorporate a modern band program at any grade level or classroom.

Audio Engineering for Educators Workshop participants will learn the skills that audio engineers use for capturing the best performances from their students. This course allows educators to learn how to use different forms of audio equipment, including reinforcement gear to computerized digital recording. Teachers will gain knowledge in microphones, microphone techniques, mixing boards and digital audio.