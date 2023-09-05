CEDAR FALLS - The University of Northern Iowa Veterans Affairs Department will host its second annual PTSD Awareness 3K Run/Walk on Sept. 7.

Spouses, dependents, veterans, military-affiliated students and community members can register in advance through this link, but walk-ups are welcome. Check-in is from 6 to 7 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The free run and walk will be hosted on campus at the Mark Messersmith outdoor track and field complex by Nielsen Field House at the corner of Nineteenth Street and Hudson Road. Participants will have the opportunity to place a luminary bag on the track in memory of someone who has suffered or is suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"This event is held to create and maintain awareness for veterans suffering with and those who have succumbed to the unseen effects of post-traumatic stress,” said Henry Korf, coordinator of UNI Military & Veteran Student Services. “Please come and help carry the banner of awareness and support our veterans and the community at large."

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all UNI-sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate, email henry.korf@uni.edu or call 319-273-3040.

