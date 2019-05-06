CEDAR FALLS — Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States, will speak at the University of Northern Iowa Oct. 9.
She will speak at 7:05 p.m. as part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series.
Bush is an advocate for literacy, education and women’s rights. As first lady from 2001 to 2009, she advanced literacy education to support America’s young people. Today, as the chair of the Woman’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, she continues her work on global health care innovations, empowering women in emerging democracies, education reform and supporting the men and women who have served in America’s military.
The lecture series was established in 2001 by UNI alumna and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Cole Corning. Its purpose is to bring to campus nationally and internationally renowned leaders in such areas as the arts, business, education, government and the judiciary. It provides students with an understanding of what constitutes leadership across disciplines and helps them discover how people become leaders in their fields.
Joy Corning graduated from UNI with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1954. She taught school in Greenfield and Waterloo before leaving the profession to raise her family in Cedar Falls. Corning was elected to the Cedar Falls Board of Education in 1973, serving 11 years, nine of them as president. After six years in the Iowa Senate, she was elected lieutenant governor, serving for eight years. Corning died in May 2017.
Tickets will be required for admission to the lecture. More information about Bush’s visit, including when and where tickets will be available, will be announced soon.
