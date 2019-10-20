CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s American Chemical Society student chapter, in collaboration with students from the biology, physics and earth science departments, will host their annual “Halloween House” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday on the second floor of McCollum Science Hall.
The event is free and open to the public. The activities are intended for children, and costumes are encouraged.
Students will be performing Halloween-themed science demonstrations and supervising hands-on activities in rooms such as “Devil’s Den,” “Tesla’s Revenge,” “Creepy Crawlers” and “Fossil Gorge.”
“Halloween house is an awesome event put on in the Science Hall where kids can dress up and explore all the rooms while wearing costumes,” Emily Cornelius, co-president of the Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society. “It’s a great opportunity for parents to bring their kids to explore how interesting and fun science can be. My favorite part of the night is seeing all the kids have fun with the subjects that we study everyday. It reminds me how important science really is for kids.”
“Halloween House” is organized by the UNI Student Chapter of the American Chemical Society, Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society, the UNI Physics Club, the Gamma Sigma Chapter of The Society of Sigma Gamma Epsilon, UNI Pre-Med Club and UNI STEM Ambassadors. The event encompasses STEM activities.
