CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s department of economics and the Lawrence M. Jepson International Endowment will present a forum on “The Economic Impact of the Trade War on Iowa” at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Commons Ballroom on the UNI campus.
Panelists will discuss the impacts of tariffs and other restrictions on trade on the economy of Iowa, how Iowa benefits from international trade and how changes in trade relationships with other countries impact Iowans. Panelists include Karen A Dunlap, president and general manager of Dunlap International Inc.; Chad E. Hart, associate professor of economics at Iowa State University; Kelly Nessa, owner of Nessa Inc.; and Aaron Putze, director of communications and external relations at the Iowa Soybean Association. Shahina Amin, Lawrence professor of international economics, will moderate the panel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.