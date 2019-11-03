CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host its first annual LGBTQ+ Visit Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The event is the first of its kind in the state and is aimed at attracting high school juniors and seniors and transfer students and is free to attendees.
The day will feature a browsing fair highlighting 20 of the university’s academic and student support services such as the Learning Center, Financial Aid, Academic Advising, Career Services and Gender and Sexuality Services. There also will be more extra-curricular activities like a Proud panel, information on college admissions, a campus tour and more.
“We are excited to host the very first LGBTQ+ Visit Day in the state of Iowa as a way to highlight our university’s progress on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,’’ said Juana Hollingworth, assistant director of diversity recruitment.

“We’re looking to expose students to opportunities at a university, to make college more accessible and to be intentional about it,” said Shelly Christensen, admissions events coordinator.
“We know that attending college can be a stressful time for marginalized students, and we want to provide a safe, inclusive environment for them to explore their futures. Students of all ages—including transfer students — are welcome to attend and will be able to speak with current students, staff, faculty and community resources about life as an LGBTQ+ or ally student at UNI,” said Em Harsh, gender and sexuality services coordinator.
To register, visit admissions.uni.edu/diversity-days-0. A complimentary lunch will be provided.
