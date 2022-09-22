UNI to host an evening with Chuy Renteria

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa will be hosting a reading with Jesus "Chuy" Renteria on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. in Sabin 002.

He will read from his coming-of-age memoir, "We Heard It When We Were Young: Tales of Growing Up Mexican American in Small-Town Iowa."

His memoir recounts his time growing up in West Liberty, Iowa's first majority-Hispanic town.

Both sides of his family are from border towns in Mexico that came to the Midwest meatpacking towns.

Renteria is also a hip-hop dancer, teacher and an assistant director for the University of Iowa's Inclusive Education and Strategic Initiatives Unit. He was the host of "The Englert's Writers of Color Reading Series" podcast and published stories in "We are Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa: Vol. 1."

The reading is free and open to the public.