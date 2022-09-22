UNI to host an evening with Chuy Renteria

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa will be hosting a reading with Jesus "Chuy" Renteria on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. in Sabin 002.
He will read from his coming-of-age memoir, "We Heard It When We Were Young: Tales of Growing Up Mexican American in Small-Town Iowa."
His memoir recounts his time growing up in West Liberty, Iowa's first majority-Hispanic town.
Both sides of his family are from border towns in Mexico that came to the Midwest meatpacking towns.
Renteria is also a hip-hop dancer, teacher and an assistant director for the University of Iowa's Inclusive Education and Strategic Initiatives Unit. He was the host of "The Englert's Writers of Color Reading Series" podcast and published stories in "We are Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa: Vol. 1."
The reading is free and open to the public.
Close
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 1
Union Community volleyball players celebrate winning a point during a match against Wapsie Valley, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 2
Union Community volleyball players celebrate winning a point during a match against Wapsie Valley, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 3
Union junior Sydney Schmuecker goes up for a block against Wapsie junior Reagan Barnes, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 4
A trio of Wapsie defenders attempt to block a kill attempt by Union star Aubrey Gates, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 5
Wapsie Valley senior Hannah Knight sends a kill between two Union defenders, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 6
Wapsie defenders Anna Curley (left) and Hannah Knight (right) extend for a block on a kill attempt from Union junior Gracie Klima, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 7
Wapsie junior Anna Curley sends a kill passed a Union defender, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 8
Wapsie defenders Reagan Barnes (left) and Taylor Buhr (right) try to block a kill attempt by Union's Aubrey Gates, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 9
Wapsie freshman Taylor Buhr connects on a kill attempt with two Union defenders skying for the block, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 10
Union senior Jaidyn Bush sends a block over the outstretched hands of Wapsie defenders Reagan Barnes (left) and Hannah Knight (right).
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 11
Wapsie junior Reagan Barnes elevates for a kill during a Warriors win over the Union Knights, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 12
Wapsie freshman Taylor Buhr begins a Warriors return during a recent 3-0 Wapsie win over Union, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 1
Union Community volleyball players celebrate winning a point during a match against Wapsie Valley, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 2
Union Community volleyball players celebrate winning a point during a match against Wapsie Valley, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 3
Union junior Sydney Schmuecker goes up for a block against Wapsie junior Reagan Barnes, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 4
A trio of Wapsie defenders attempt to block a kill attempt by Union star Aubrey Gates, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 5
Wapsie Valley senior Hannah Knight sends a kill between two Union defenders, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 6
Wapsie defenders Anna Curley (left) and Hannah Knight (right) extend for a block on a kill attempt from Union junior Gracie Klima, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 7
Wapsie junior Anna Curley sends a kill passed a Union defender, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 8
Wapsie defenders Reagan Barnes (left) and Taylor Buhr (right) try to block a kill attempt by Union's Aubrey Gates, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 9
Wapsie freshman Taylor Buhr connects on a kill attempt with two Union defenders skying for the block, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 10
Union senior Jaidyn Bush sends a block over the outstretched hands of Wapsie defenders Reagan Barnes (left) and Hannah Knight (right).
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 11
Wapsie junior Reagan Barnes elevates for a kill during a Warriors win over the Union Knights, Tuesday.
Wapsie VBall vs. Union 12
Wapsie freshman Taylor Buhr begins a Warriors return during a recent 3-0 Wapsie win over Union, Tuesday.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.