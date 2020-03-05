UNI to honor group of former student activists

CEDAR FALLS - The University of Northern Iowa will honor a group of former students known as the “UNI Seven” with a special event next week, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the peaceful protest that led to the creation of the Center for Multicultural Education.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Maucker Union Ballroom. It will celebrate the former students who were part of a group of student activists who staged a sit-in at the house of then-university President James William Maucker, demanding that the university vice president’s home - now the Honors College - be converted into a cultural house.

In 1970, the Board of Regents did not act on a proposal to designate a cultural center on campus. Nine students protested by remaining in Maucker's home overnight, where they were joined by others. Eventually six black students and one white student - four of whom were part of the original sit-in - were suspended and became known as the UNI Seven.

Those suspensions sparked an eruption of protests that eventually led to the creation of the Ethnic Minorities Cultural and Educational Center, which is now located in the Maucker Union as the renamed Center for Multicultural Education.