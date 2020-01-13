UNI to hold non-partisan mock caucus

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is hosting a mock caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Maucker Union Ballrooms, open to UNI students and the Cedar Valley community.

Organized by the department of political science, the nonpartisan event will shed light on the purpose of caucusing and the importance of living in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa. Participants will be led through the processes that both parties use to conduct their caucuses and to tabulate and report results.

“When it comes time to caucus, the process can be intimidating,” said professor of political science Donna Hoffman. “As part of our bipartisan training, we take students through the nuances of the processes, which are different depending on whether one attends a Democratic or a Republican caucus.”

Both parties hold caucuses Feb. 3 to select delegates to the county convention, develop platform planks and hold party governance elections. However, the parties differ significantly in how they do these things. Exposing students to both systems gets them ready to participate on caucus night.