UNI to distribute CARES Act funding to more than 3,000 students

CEDAR FALLS - Students at the University of Northern Iowa will receive up to $2,200 in federal aid beginning this week through funding available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act -- financial assistance designed to help students impacted by COVID-19.

The CARES Act, which passed in late March, will provide approximately $14 billion to higher education institutions and their students across the country.

The university aimed to distribute funds to as many students as possible, recognizing that many Panthers demonstrated expenses due to the pandemic. In total, the university will distribute $3.8 million in CARES funding to the more than 3,000 students who applied for relief.

Many students will receive their requested amount, up to a maximum of $2,200, to cover expenses they incurred as a result of coronavirus.

"We have been very intentional with our outreach to students," said Tim Bakula, director of financial aid at UNI, "We have been committed to letting all of our students know about these funds, and we will continue working with those who identify need as a result of the coronavirus."