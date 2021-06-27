UNI to distribute $10.7 million in new COVID-19 relief funding

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has received its third and largest allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funding, which will provide additional financial assistance to qualifying students impacted by the pandemic during the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

The $10.7 million provided to UNI as part of the American Rescue Plan and Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III is the most recent round of funding the university has received for its students since the beginning of the pandemic. The university previously distributed more than $7.6 million in federal funding to students who showed exceptional need due to COVID-19.

Undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in the fall semester may be eligible for a portion of the new funding. In order to qualify, students must fill out a 2021-22 FAFSA, which the university is using to help determine individual need. Students who are referred to the office of financial aid and scholarships for HEERF III funding, yet do not meet FAFSA eligibility criteria, will have their applications considered on a case-by-case basis.

