CEDAR FALLS — More than 1,400 students are gearing up to graduate from the University of Northern Iowa this weekend.

Ninety-one percent of the students are Iowa residents and nearly a third identify themselves as first-generation college graduates.

Panthers who will be earning their undergraduate or graduate degrees include:

474 College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences students.

339 College of Education students.

292 College of Social and Behavioral Sciences students.

257 College of Business students.

45 interdisciplinary students.

There will be three commencement ceremonies in the McLeod Center and each will be available via livestream.

College of Business and College of Social Behavioral Sciences: 7 p.m. Friday.

Continuing Education and College of Education: 10 a.m. Saturday.

College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences: 2 p.m. Saturday.

For two years in a row, UNI has achieved record-high graduation rates. The four-year graduation rate increased by 5% over last year and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities.

Overall, four of five UNI graduates and nine of 10 UNI transfer student graduates stay in Iowa to work after degree completion. One in 12 UNI students graduate in just three years. The increase in timely graduation contributes to UNI graduates holding the lowest average student loan debt of all public universities in Iowa.

Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES Nurses 2 Nurses 3 Nurses 4 Nurses 5 Nurses 6 Nurses 7 Nurses 8 Nurses 9 Nurses 10 Nurses 11