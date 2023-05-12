COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — More than 1,400 students are gearing up to graduate from the University of Northern Iowa this weekend.
Ninety-one percent of the students are Iowa residents and nearly a third identify themselves as first-generation college graduates.
Panthers who will be earning their undergraduate or graduate degrees include:
474 College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences students. 339 College of Education students. 292 College of Social and Behavioral Sciences students. 257 College of Business students. 45 interdisciplinary students.
There will be three commencement ceremonies in the McLeod Center and each will be available via livestream.
College of Business and College of Social Behavioral Sciences: 7 p.m. Friday.
Continuing Education and College of Education: 10 a.m. Saturday.
College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences: 2 p.m. Saturday.
For two years in a row, UNI has achieved record-high graduation rates. The four-year graduation rate increased by 5% over last year and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities.
Overall, four of five UNI graduates and nine of 10 UNI transfer student graduates stay in Iowa to work after degree completion. One in 12 UNI students graduate in just three years. The increase in timely graduation contributes to UNI graduates holding the lowest average student loan debt of all public universities in Iowa.
The University of Northern Iowa's Campanile bells returned May 1, 2023, to the campus in Cedar Falls, with the first of the largest ones reinstalled back inside the structure May 3. Credit: Andy Milone.
Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony
COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES
The 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients, front row from left, Carol Ratchford, Jake Powers, Allie Boyle, Christiara Deese, Amanda Vervaecke; back row, Tina Styron, Salem Fauser, Sarah Kutz, Danette Christensen and Andrea Burgart at the awards banquet ednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The Courier celebrated the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fifth consecutive year. Sponsors for the event included NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Courier Media Group.
See more photos at wcfcourier.com.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 2
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Allie Boyle of MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 3
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Andrea Burgart of Cedar Valley Hospice and Reader’s Choice winner, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, left, and Sheila Kerns, right, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 4
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Danette Christensen of Harmony Waterloo, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 5
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Christiara Deese of Care Initiatives Inc., center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 6
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Salem Fauser of Black Hawk County Health Department, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 7
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Sarah Kutz of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 8
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Jake Powers of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 9
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Carol Ratchford of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 10
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Tina Styron of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 11
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Amanda Vervaecke of UnityPoint Wound Clinic, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.