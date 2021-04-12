UNI to be Iowa host institution for online discussion in worldwide climate change project

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is holding a conversation Wednesday on what can be done in the state to address climate change over the next decade.

The webinar will be available live online from 4 to 5:30 p.m. as part of the Solve Climate by 2030 event, an international endeavor seeking to promote local solutions to climate change. It will feature a panel of local experts on green energy, community organization and jobs.

Every other U.S. state and 100 countries will host similar discussions to address an issue many experts see as the defining challenge of our time. UNI is Iowa’s host institution. Attendees can register online.

“It is literally an issue that, as a country, we can no longer afford to put off or ignore,” said Catherine Zeman, a UNI environmental health professor and director of the Recycling and Reuse Technology Transfer Center. “The need to become climate resilient is important to our economy, health, food security and national security and is a pressing issue because it cuts across all of these critical societal pillars.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}