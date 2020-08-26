UNI threatens suspension for partying students

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld has focused on the community-accountability aspect of the problem, sending an open letter Tuesday night to local businesses scolding them for “your choices to disregard the proclamation from the governor” involving distancing requirements.

“These actions have led to an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and we, as a community, will now have to respond,” Harreld wrote. “I am imploring you to adhere to the governor’s proclamation.”

Stressing he’s been “exceedingly disappointed in some of the downtown Iowa City businesses,” Harreld said their ability to crack down on distancing requirements will affect the university’s ability to continue with in-person instruction.

“Your decisions will directly impact the university’s ability to honor the choices our students made to be in our community and on our campus. Our students want to be here. The university wants them here and the university knows how to keep them safe,” he wrote. “Please help them stay here by doing your part.”

All three campuses spent the summer and millions of dollars preparing to bring tens of thousands of students back for a hybrid semester amid a pandemic — prioritizing in-person learning but supplementing with online instruction.