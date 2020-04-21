UNI textiles & apparel program hosts virtual show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa textiles and apparel program will host a virtual fashion show at 7 p.m. Saturday via the @UNICatwalk Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The event, which replaces the program’s 28th annual live fashion show (CATWALK28), will showcase student designer collections through a video compilation.

When faced with the option to cancel, due to the university’s response to COVID-19, CATWALK28 executive director Lillian Teater rallied faculty and fellow students to find an alternative platform. With the majority of pieces already designed, the thought of not showcasing their hard work was too much for the students to bear. Particularly for seniors, who were already facing the harsh reality of a canceled spring commencement ceremony.

So, the team put together a detailed guide on how students could video their collections and design process from the safety of home. Marketing and interactive digital studies major Isaac Hackman will then help combine the videos into one cohesive virtual show, shared through social media on the same day and time as the original CATWALK28.