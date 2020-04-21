UNI textiles & apparel program hosts virtual show

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa textiles and apparel program will host a virtual fashion show at 7 p.m. Saturday via the @UNICatwalk Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The event, which replaces the program’s 28th annual live fashion show (CATWALK28), will showcase student designer collections through a video compilation.
When faced with the option to cancel, due to the university’s response to COVID-19, CATWALK28 executive director Lillian Teater rallied faculty and fellow students to find an alternative platform. With the majority of pieces already designed, the thought of not showcasing their hard work was too much for the students to bear. Particularly for seniors, who were already facing the harsh reality of a canceled spring commencement ceremony.
So, the team put together a detailed guide on how students could video their collections and design process from the safety of home. Marketing and interactive digital studies major Isaac Hackman will then help combine the videos into one cohesive virtual show, shared through social media on the same day and time as the original CATWALK28.
“I am so excited to see this come together and show off all the awesome talent we have in this program, regardless of the circumstances,” said Teater, a senior textiles and apparel major who has already accepted a merchandise analyst position with Kohl’s Corporate Buying Office upon graduation.
Teater additionally helped get the program’s collaborative "Uprising Magazine" completed for its first fully-digital release, which launched online April 17 at jointheuprisingmagazine.com. “It’s our mission to still bring creative expression and something for this campus community to be proud of,” said Teater. “Especially in a time like this."
For more information on the virtual fashion show, visit csbs.uni.edu/catwalk or contact Lillian Teater, CATWALK28 executive director and Uprising Magazine co-editor-in-chief, at teaterl@uni.edu.
