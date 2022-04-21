 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI textiles and apparel program presents annual runway show

CEDAR FALLS — “Catwalk 30: Sustain,” a fashion show featuring the designs of students in the textiles and apparel program will be held April 23 at the University of Northern Iowa.

The annual spring show starts at 7 p.m. in Lang Hall, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The show is open and free to the public.

Students are presenting the in-person event after two years of virtual fashion shows.

“We wanted Sustain to encompass the sustaining of not only nature, but relationships and individuality through fashion,” said senior Mia Rampton, this year’s show director. “The props and resources used in this show were all repurposed or borrowed to ensure excess waste was not produced. Being the director for the first in-person show in two years has been such a fun adventure!”

For more information about UNI’s textile and apparel program, visit csbs.uni.edu/tapp.

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022

RodCon at UNI - April 9, 2022 

1 of 17
