UNI temporarily shifts to exclusive online courses after spring break due to coronavirus threat

CEDAR FALLS — All on-campus University of Northern Iowa courses will move exclusively to online instruction beginning March 23 through at least April 3.

UNI announced the move Wednesday in an effort to protect the health of the campus community, according to a news release.

While the public health risk due to coronavirus remains low, the university is acting under guidance from the Iowa Board of Regents and medical experts who advise that now is the best time to act to slow the potential spread of COVID-19.

All three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday announced to their respective communities that they are suspending face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break. Universities across the country are taking similar steps.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remains a paramount priority, and we are taking reasonable precautions to protect campus at this time,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the faculty and staff at UNI who are showing remarkable speed and flexibility in making complete online coursework a reality.”