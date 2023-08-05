CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa is introducing a T-shirt, called 'TC's Tee,' with a new design each year that embodies the Panther spirit, gives back to students and serves as a conversation starter.

This year's inaugural design from RAYGUN declares Panthers as the "Baddest Cats in the Valley."

A portion of the proceeds from every sale goes directly to the general scholarship fund at UNI to benefit current and future Panthers.

The first chance for the general public to grab their TC's Tee will be during the Iowa State Fair at the UNI booth in the Varied Industries building. The shirt will also be available at the UNI Bookstore when classes resume on Aug. 21. Additional retail locations are pending.

