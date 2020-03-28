UNI takes steps to help students graduate on time

CEDAR FALLS - The University of Northern Iowa is taking a number of steps to ensure students, including incoming transfer students, graduate on time in the wake of widespread campus changes due to the coronavirus.

UNI is acting early to remove a significant barrier for future students and will now accept all Credit/No Credit courses taken during Spring 2020 as future transfer credits from all other colleges and universities.

Under normal rules, Credit/No Credit classes cannot be counted towards requirements in majors, minors or Liberal Arts Core (LAC). With the announced switch, undergraduate students choosing to change a class from graded to Credit/No Credit during Spring 2020 may count those classes toward requirements in their majors or LAC requirements. The advantage for students is that credit-only classes do not impact GPA calculations.

To assist students through these tumultuous times, UNI is also extending the deadline to change a class from graded to Credit/No Credit through the last day of finals on May 8. UNI is also extending the deadline for students to drop a class without a grade until the end of finals on May 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0