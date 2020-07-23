UNI takes steps to deal with $15.5 million impact of COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has taken steps to cut millions of dollars as it works to recover from revenue loss and expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those steps are a 20% reduction in President Mark Nook's compensation and voluntary wage cuts for four vice presidents, all for the next year. UNI's athletic director and other athletic staff are also taking pay cuts, as The Courier reported previously.
In a message on the university's website, Nook said the "net financial impact to UNI through the end of the summer is approximately $15.5 million." Expenses were incurred through the "significant precautions" taken "to protect the health and safety of our students, employees, patrons and visitors," he wrote. The message, posted to the campus community earlier this month, talks about the steps taken to make up that cost in the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Following an extended spring break in March as the coronavirus became a major concern throughout the country, UNI students largely didn't return to campus as learning moved to an online and distance approach.
In his message, Nook noted that UNI is honoring its commitment to the collective bargaining process with United Faculty, representing about 640 employees. The university and union are just starting the second year of a two-year contract, which includes a cumulative 2.1% increase in salaries for those represented.
Other measures taken were to:
- Hold salaries and annual appointees flat for non-bargaining professional and scientific staff at the start of this fiscal year. Officials will continue monitoring the university’s revenue to determine whether an adjustment may be feasible at a later point.
- Identify efficiencies to re-prioritize operational expenses in the long-term health of the university and the success of its students.
- Place a temporary hold on certain operating expenditures, including supplies and services, that is enabling the university to recoup some of its losses due to COVID-19.
"The net impact figure accounts for funds received through the CARES Act," Steve Schmadeke, UNI's public relations manager, said in an emailed statement.
The university received $7.62 million in federal assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of that money, or $3.81 million, had to be awarded to students in the form of grants. The other half was available for UNI institutional needs.
Schmadeke said there will be a total savings of $230,000 from the one-year voluntary pay reductions for the president and the vice presidents of academic affairs, finance and operations, student affairs, and advancement plus the athletic director.
"President Mark A. Nook’s compensation was reduced by over $92,000 and the vice presidents had their salaries reduced by almost $47,000," said Schmadeke. "His total compensation – which includes salary and deferred compensation – will be reduced by just over 20%."
As a result, Nook’s salary will go from $357,110 to $315,000.
The Courier previously reported that UNI's athletic department had taken cost-saving measures in response to an expected budget shortfall of more than $1 million in its $14.4 million budget.
"In athletics, around 45 employees were impacted by salary reductions," said Schmadeke. "The reductions, which impacted employees earning over $41,000 annually, were implemented with a tiered approach. The highest-paid employees saw 12.5% reductions while the lowest tier saw 5%."
He noted that all cost savings are in effect for the next year. UNI also had very limited layoffs that Schmadeke characterized as "minimal staff reductions."
Coleus offer remarkable variety, styles: PHOTOS
Coleus_Aurora-Raspberry-BallFloraPlant-resize.jpg
Coleus_ColorBlazeAlligatorTears-ProvenWinners.jpg
Coleus_ColorBlazeDiptInWine-ProvenWinners.jpg
Coleus_Honeycrisp-1-BallFloraPlant.jpg
Coleus_RoseToLimeMagic-PanAmericanSeed.jpg
Coleus_Sultana-BallFloraPlant.jpg
coleus_color_blaze_lime_time.jpg
coleus_colorblaze_rediculous_mono.jpg
coleus_colorblaze_wicked_hot.jpg
container garden 4
water garden 1
colorblaze torchlight coleus.jpg
LIFE HOME-ONGARDENING 3 MCT
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.