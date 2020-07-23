UNI takes steps to deal with $15.5 million impact of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has taken steps to cut millions of dollars as it works to recover from revenue loss and expenses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those steps are a 20% reduction in President Mark Nook's compensation and voluntary wage cuts for four vice presidents, all for the next year. UNI's athletic director and other athletic staff are also taking pay cuts, as The Courier reported previously.

In a message on the university's website, Nook said the "net financial impact to UNI through the end of the summer is approximately $15.5 million." Expenses were incurred through the "significant precautions" taken "to protect the health and safety of our students, employees, patrons and visitors," he wrote. The message, posted to the campus community earlier this month, talks about the steps taken to make up that cost in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

Following an extended spring break in March as the coronavirus became a major concern throughout the country, UNI students largely didn't return to campus as learning moved to an online and distance approach.