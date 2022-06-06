UNI student receives inaugural LCS Foundation scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa senior Olivia Clark is the recipient of the 2022 LCS Foundation University Scholarship.

She was selected by the UNI school of applied human services scholarship committee and is the first recipient of this annual scholarship at the university. The LCS Foundation has established a strong partnership with UNI to support the continued education of students pursuing degrees in the senior living industry.

Clark is a senior pursuing a degree in gerontology with a focus on senior housing and care administration. Her goal is to become an administrator at a senior care community.

“This scholarship means a lot to me,” Clark said in a news release. “After watching a family member live with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, I decided I want to make a difference in the culture and quality of senior care.”

She is a volunteer at the Dementia Simulation House in Cedar Falls and will complete an internship there this summer.

