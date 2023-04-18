CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa student Lexi Gause has been named a Newman Civic Fellow.

The social work major is part of a cohort of 154 student civic leaders named 2023-24 fellows by Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities working to advance the public purposes of higher education. Students from 38 states, Washington D.C. and Mexico to form the cohort.

The Newman Civic Fellowship recognizes students who stand out for their commitment to creating positive change in communities locally and around the world. Fellows are nominated by Campus Compact member presidents and chancellors, who are invited to select one outstanding student from their campus each year.

Gause is a first-generation college student from Cedar Rapids. She serves as president of the Black Student Union, vice president of membership and engagement for Panther Ambassadors and is part of the Thrive Mentoring program. After completing her bachelor’s degree, Gause plans on pursuing her master’s in social work with an emphasis in clinical social work.

“Lexi is a true leader and takes pride in everything she does,” wrote President Mark Nook in his nomination letter. “It is evident by her grades, volunteer work and involvement at UNI. She knows hard work and is never afraid to roll her sleeves up and get involved.”

Through the fellowship, Campus Compact will provide these students with a year of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Each year, fellows participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to help provide them with the skills and connections they need to create large-scale positive change.

The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive in-person skill-building and networking over the course of two days. The program also provides fellows with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.

Photos: UNI softball vs. Southern Illinois, April 14 SBall UNI vs. SIU 1 SBall UNI vs. SIU 2 SBall UNI vs. SIU 3 SBall UNI vs. SIU 4 SBall UNI vs. SIU 5 SBall UNI vs. SIU 6 SBall UNI vs. SIU 7 SBall UNI vs. SIU 8 SBall UNI vs. SIU 9 SBall UNI vs. SIU 10 SBall UNI vs. SIU 11