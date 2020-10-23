UNI student entrepreneur competing for global award

CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student is in the running for a global entrepreneur award.

Robert Sales won the regional Entrepreneurs’ Organization Global Student Entrepreneur Award, which includes competitors from all over the Midwest.

As part of the award, Sales will receive a package of business tools worth $23,500, including a $1,500 cash prize, an all-expenses-paid trip to the national competition and thousands of dollars worth of time with consultants, accountants, and other business trainers.

The GSEA is a global competition for students who own and operate a business while attending college. Nominees face off against their peers from around the world in a series of local and national competitions in hopes of qualifying for the finals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sales’ business, a year-round concession stand called Rob’s Mini Donuts, was a fixture at Panther football and basketball games. He also mentors other entrepreneurial students at the UNI John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center. He has been recognized with several other awards, including the MAC Impact Student Business of the Year for 2020.