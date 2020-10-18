UNI student appealing to President Nook after pro-life group's request denied

After a hearing Wednesday, UNI’s eight-member student judiciary issued a ruling supporting the outcome of the vote.

An opinion signed by five of the student justices was based on two policies. One said NISG would “register any student organization formed in good faith for a lawful purpose.” The other outlined “the specific forms of legally prohibited harassment” at the university.

The ruling cited an argument by some student legislators that the group’s constitution is “vague, allowing for open interpretation” and “therefore lacking in evidence of being an equitable, just, and welcoming student organization.” The opinion also said the group’s constitution and its ties to the national organization have “the potential to create a hostile environment on the University Campus.”

A dissent by three student justices took issue with those assertions.

“The majority opinion has predicted actions of the UNI Students for Life – sowing unrest on campus and depriving others of their rights – that go far beyond the logical scope of this case,” the dissenters wrote. On another point, it added, “UNI Students for Life has done nothing to justify the allegation of harassment.”