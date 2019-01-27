CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa’s department of communication studies, the student-led Film Appreciation Club and Cedar River Productions invite the public to “The Film Lounge” watch party at 7 p.m. Friday in Lang Hall Auditorium on the UNI campus.
“The Film Lounge” is a television series co-produced by IPTV with Produce Iowa and the Iowa Arts Council, both divisions of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. The series showcases short, independent films by Iowa artists.
The watch parties offer a sneak peek at the new season and opportunities to meet some of the filmmakers. UNI art department head Jeff Byrd and UNI digital media student Tarrell Christie will both have films featured at the event.
“The Spaceman,” by Christie, follows a young African-American astronaut into a wormhole and examines the challenges he faces back home.
“Proving Ground,” by Byrd, presents a surrealist dream, capturing an act of performance art on film.
For more information about “The Film Lounge” television series, visit thefilmlounge.org.
