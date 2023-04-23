CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is making unexpected and expensive repairs that could have later meant no heat or hot water for parts of campus if not completed.

The Board of Regents on Thursday authorized $5.4 million in temporary and permanent repairs be made to address what Vice President of Finance and Operations Michael Hager called a potentially “catastrophic” situation. The situation involves newer support anchors for 12 inch, high-pressure steam pipes and steam condensate return anchors in the main utility tunnel for the campus.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection in December during the height of winter. And University Relations Director Pete Moris said ultimately there was never an interruption of steam service.

Officials said the early belief is the issue stemmed from the design of the anchors or what some call brackets.

“In visiting with legal counsel, including the board’s legal counsel, we think we’re well past the statute of limitations and are unable to go to any other source to get it remediated,” said Hager.

The action to temporarily address the “unsafe movement” in the infrastructure didn’t require immediate board authorization, per Iowa code.

They included a temporary boiler and an above ground steam line. The installations provided steam to the majority of campus, all but six buildings, while permanent repairs are made, according to meeting documents.

“We were backfilling two different ways to the campus,” Hager said.

The hope is to have the repairs completed by August – one reason being that steam is in part responsible for some of the campus air conditioning and cooling, according to Hager.

The university will repair the existing 20-year-old anchors. In addition, a second anchor will be installed at each point for 8,400 feet of steam pipe and 8,400 feet of condensate pipe.

He expressed no worries about the hotter months with classes in session despite cooling being provided through steam absorption chillers to campus, according to meeting documents.

“We have a steam tunnel that’s close to a 100 years old. Our engineer tells us that this particular steam tunnel is a toddler in terms of age,” Hager said. “We wouldn’t have expected to see this kind of thing.”

Photos: United Nations' climate agency's State of Global Climate 2022