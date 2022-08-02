UNI special education professor selected for Emerging Leaders Program

CEDAR FALLS — Professor Amy Nielsen of the University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Special Education will be part of a cohort of 36 higher education professionals from across the country participating in the Emerging Leaders Program put on by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Since it was created in 2015, the program has helped to prepare early- to mid-career emerging leaders in academic and administrative roles who aspire to advance to roles with greater responsibility and oversight.

"I feel privileged to have been chosen to participate in AASCU’s Emerging Leaders Program,” Nielsen saidin a news release. “I look forward to learning and thinking about leadership and institutional change through the program so that I might support the multiple initiatives occurring across campus as UNI grows and adapts to meet the needs of our students and community.”

With a curriculum designed to develop the skills and competencies necessary for the next generation of higher education leaders, the program's 2022 cohort will engage with a rich and experienced bench of faculty to cover topics such as equity and social justice leadership, navigating and leading through change, finance and administration, leading as a provost, and more. The group will meet for an in-person retreat, monthly virtual workshops and small-group sessions for reflection and study of promising practices. Additionally, each member of the cohort will demonstrate their leadership skills to their campus community by leading an on-campus project or initiative with the support of their president/chancellor or cabinet-level administrator.