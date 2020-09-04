 Skip to main content
UNI shifts dates for commencement, homecoming
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa announced Thursday that its commencement ceremony will move to a virtual format and be held in November.

Homecoming festivities are also moving to the spring.

The changes follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in an effort to protect the campus community.

Officials said the commencement decision was not made lightly, noting the health and safety of UNI graduates along with their family and friends is paramount. Typically held in December, the virtual ceremony is now scheduled for Nov. 28.

With football season being postponed, UNI’s usual October Homecoming is also shifting to a later time. Some virtual events are still planned for the fall. Details for both events will be announced at a later date.

