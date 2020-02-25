UNI’s 14th African American Read-In is this week

CEDAR FALLS - More than 800 first-graders from Waterloo and Hudson school districts are expected to attend the University of Northern Iowa’s African American Read-In, which will feature an expanded slate of activities and for the first time send each student home with a book.

The event is 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Maucker Union. The read-in is held annually in conjunction with the African American Children and Families Conference, slated for Feb. 27-28 at the college.

The event celebrates the literary works of African-American authors during Black History Month and is part of the National African American Read-In, which engages more than 1 million readers annually.