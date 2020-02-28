UNI’s 14th African American Read-In draws 800 first-graders

CEDAR FALLS – More than 900 first-graders from Waterloo and Hudson gathered at the University of Northern Iowa’s Maucker Union on Thursday for a Black History Month event that has garnered attention across the country.

In its 14th year, the UNI African American Read-In has grown to be the third-largest event of its kind in the nation, next to Los Angeles and Houston, Texas.

“This program they’ve set up here has really been a model for read-ins around the country, and that’s not something that you typically see,” said children’s author and Georgia State University professor Tiffany A. Flowers, Ph.D., who travels the country hosting read-in training sessions.

Books by and about African-American culture were read to the students followed by activities, including jump roping, arts and crafts, pantomime and playacting.

The day-long event celebrates the literary works of African-American authors during Black History Month and is part of the National African American Read-In, which engages more than 1 million readers annually.

Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, associate professor in curriculum and instruction at the UNI College of Education, coordinates the event each year.