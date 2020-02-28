UNI’s 14th African American Read-In draws 800 first-graders

CEDAR FALLS – More than 900 first-graders from Waterloo and Hudson gathered at the University of Northern Iowa’s Maucker Union on Thursday for a Black History Month event that has garnered attention across the country.
In its 14th year, the UNI African American Read-In has grown to be the third-largest event of its kind in the nation, next to Los Angeles and Houston, Texas.
“This program they’ve set up here has really been a model for read-ins around the country, and that’s not something that you typically see,” said children’s author and Georgia State University professor Tiffany A. Flowers, Ph.D., who travels the country hosting read-in training sessions.
Books by and about African-American culture were read to the students followed by activities, including jump roping, arts and crafts, pantomime and playacting.
The day-long event celebrates the literary works of African-American authors during Black History Month and is part of the National African American Read-In, which engages more than 1 million readers annually.
Gloria Kirkland-Holmes, associate professor in curriculum and instruction at the UNI College of Education, coordinates the event each year.
“We discovered that children do not typically know that there are African-American authors and illustrators because they see so many images of other people but not African Americans,” she said.
This year’s special guest was Ty Allan Jackson, an award-winning children’s book author, literacy advocate, publisher and motivational speaker. He is the founder of Big Head Books LLC, a literacy organization that aims to introduce children to the joys of reading.
You have free articles remaining.
“Most of the books that are in our libraries are one-sided and only depict white children, and there’s very little diversity in them,” he said. “It is refreshing when kids see themselves and they’re not overcoming underground railroads, slavery or segregation. They’re seeing themselves as superheroes. They’re seeing themselves as just children enjoying their time in the park or as an entrepreneur.”
Jackson’s book “Danny’s Dollar,” has been featured on “Good Morning America” and in an episode of Marvel’s “Hero Project” on Disney Plus.
Kirkland Holmes attributes the UNI read-in’s success to the volunteers, including UNI students, faculty, staff, community members and guest “celebrity” readers. This year there were about 300 volunteers, including many UNI education major students.
“This is a great cultural competency experience for our future teachers because they’re getting ready to go out and teach children,” Kirkland Holmes said.
Each child took home a copy of “A Chair for my Mother,” a 1983 Caldecott Honor book by Vera B. Williams, sponsored by Veridian Credit Union. The book encourages youths to begin thinking about saving money. UNI administration provided funding for the all-day event.
“When you have people who are dedicated, they tend to keep a consistency going, and that consistency is important if you want to have a program run as long as this has,” Flowers said.
Part of Flowers’ responsibilities involves raising awareness for the national read-in event that has been around since 1990. It was established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. The initiative has reached more than 6 million participants around the world and is the nation’s first and oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature, according to ncte.org.
The event was conjunction with the UNI African American Children and Families Conference, slated for Thursday and today at the college.
Photos: Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Men’s Basketball