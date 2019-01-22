CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s newly formed Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice will host an open house Thursday at the Center for Multicultural Education on the UNI campus. Information sessions will begin at 9 a.m., noon and 4 p.m.
The Center for Multicultural Education, Military & Veteran Student Services, and Gender & Sexuality Services have merged into a cohesive unit that will advance inclusion and social justice through advocacy and support of underrepresented and marginalized students, provide diversity education for all of its community members, and promote a safe and welcoming environment that fosters academic success, a sense of belonging, and respect for all people and cultures.
“UNI is embarking on exciting times as it relates to diversity and inclusion,” said Jamie Butler Chidozie, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice. “Society is changing. Students are coming to our institution with varying experiences. We are aligning ourselves with that change. We want to message to all that UNI is not only a place where you belong but that we are expecting you. UNI will look different but also feel different, and that’s good.”
The open house is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.