CEDAR FALLS — The free Gallagher Bluedorn Block Party series was a “COVID creation” in 2021 to get people out of the house gathering at safe distances, according to Jennifer Onuigbo, community relations manager at GBPAC.

Well, it had much success and has lived on in the post-COVID world.

While not as many concerts are hosted, this is the third summer in a row the arts center will partner with neighborhoods and organizations to host the outdoor concerts in eight local neighborhoods this spring and summer – the first being May 26.

“We love creating that sort of old fashion neighborhood scene,” said Jennifer Onuigbo, community relations manager at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Onuigbo said organizers saw value in events that are free and easy to access, as well as ones that encourage neighbors to come out and get to know one another, play some games and enjoy each other’s company.

As few as 100 people, or as many as a few hundred, have attended them in the past, including what Onuigbo described as the usual “contingent” of as many as 20 who are the hard-core fans of live music and try not to miss a single party.

Sidewalk chalk, bubbles and other goodies will be among the free giveaways. People are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on as well as their own snacks and refreshments.

Signage will be there to direct people as well as identified parking areas and food trucks on occasion (depending on the event).

Some music artists are new to the series, but perhaps familar to locals. Others have appeared before at the community events. Genres range from classic pop to blues rock, doo-wop, R&B and country.

Every neighborhood and organization gets to to decide which musical act they feel would work best for their area from a list of vetted artists provided ahead of time.

“Block Parties are one of my favorite things we do during the year,” said Onuigbo in a statement. “It’s so much fun to bring music into different neighborhoods, listen to diverse local musicians and spend time really talking with our neighbors. Block Parties represent community at its very best. There is no cost or transportation barrier for these events. Everyone can attend and enjoy live music.”

To view the block party dates and times, sponsor an event, or learn more about being a featured local band, go online to GBPAC.com/BlockParty. Follow the Gallagher Bluedorn on social media for additional information and weather updates.

The block party schedule is as follows:

Milk and Honey – 6-8 p.m. May 26 at Cedar Falls River Place Plaza, 100 E. Second St., Cedar Falls.

Wonderful Smiths – 7-9 p.m. June 3 in the Alabar Hills Neighborhood at Fred Becker Elementary School, 1239 Sheldon St., Waterloo.

Doo Wops – 6-8 p.m. June 23 at The Ledges Neighborhood at Union and Autumn Ridge roads, Cedar Falls.

North End Arts and Music Festival – noon to 6 p.m. July 8 at Ferguson Fields Park, Waterloo.

Kevin Burt – 6-8 p.m. July 15 in the New Aldaya Neighborhood at 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls.

HartSmith – 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1 (National Night Out) in the Walnut Neighborhood, East Fourth and Lime streets, Waterloo.

Throwback Jack – 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12 at Staker Athletic Complex, Fredericksburg (Chickasaw County).

Fusion – 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Audubon Neighborhood at Partridge Lane and Carras Road, Waterloo.

