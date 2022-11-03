 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI’s Fast Forward Digital Media Workshop planned Friday

Iowa's legendary football player Nile Kinnick is the subject of a new documentary co-created by University of Northern Iowa 2008 graduate Christopher Cook.

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Fast Forward Digital Media Workshop featuring expert media panels and demonstrations will be held on Friday.

The day-long event offers participants seven workshop sessions to choose from and a keynote discussion with the co-director of the 2022 film “Kinnick: The Documentary.”

This year’s media workshop includes the following sessions:

  • Covering the News for Media Outlets
  • Capturing and Editing Creative Content
  • How to Improve On-Air Skills
  • Producing Live Multi-Camera Broadcasts
  • Sports Media Coverage
  • Creating Long-Format Media (Shows, Documentaries and Films)
  • Drones and New Technology

The panel of 20 media experts includes Nicole Agee, the Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter of KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids; Kelsey Hammer Parks, Emmy Award-winning creator at Kelsey Hammer Productions in Waterloo; Tyler Brinegar, producer and director for Iowa PBS; Zach Everman, founder of Pixel Labs in Cedar Falls; and Brad Wells, announcer for ESPN, NBC Chicago, Iowa PBS and FloHoops.

Headshot - Christopher Cook - 05.jpg

University of Northern Iowa graduate Christopher Cook is co-director of “Kinnick: The Documentary.” It will be screened Thursday in UNI's Lang Auditorium.

The keynote speaker is UNI alum Christopher Cook, co-director of “Kinnick: The Documentary,” a feature-length historical documentary about 1939 Heisman Trophy winner Nile Kinnick. Since receiving his bachelor of arts in electronic media from the University of Northern Iowa in 2008, Cook has run Brainroot, his company in Kansas City where he produces both creative content and documentary media. In addition to delivering the keynote speech, Cook will host a free screening and audience discussion about his Kinnick film in Lang Hall Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fast Forward is open to high school, community college and university students and staff at no cost, and a free lunch is provided. The annual Fast Forward event and the documentary showing are both sponsored by the UNI Department of Communication and Media and the Iowa Broadcasters Association Foundation. Register on the Fast Forward website at chas.uni.edu/cm/department-events/fast-forward.

