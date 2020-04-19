UNI RRTTC to host virtual Earth Week

CEDAR FALLS — The public is invited to join the University of Northern Iowa Recycling and Reuse Technology Transfer Center for a virtual Earth Week celebration this week, with events taking place from Monday through Friday.
Throughout the week, the RRTTC will be hosting informational sessions, Zoom discussions, activities, and more on its Facebook page.
Events include:
- Monday: An online informational session with home gardening tips. This session will teach people how to start an herb or vegetable garden at home with items they may have on hand.
- Tuesday: Find places around the Cedar Valley to enjoy time outdoors while still keeping a safe distance from others.
- Wednesday: Zoom discussion centered around “Building Climate Resiliency” from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Thursday: An informational session about using local meat markets to find locally sourced meats.
- Friday: Activities are to be announced. The Earth Week celebration will end with prizes. Stay tuned to the RRTTC Facebook page for more information.
