CEDAR FALLS — A fallen soldier will be honored at Saturday’s Panther football game by the University of Northern Iowa’s Reserve Officer Training Corps.
“We’re recognizing Brian Gienau, who graduated from the program a few years back and was killed in action,” said Lt. Col Mike Harris, UNI professor of military science. “We’re starting with an open house and inviting local veterans in.”
Gienau, of Tripoli and an Iowa Army National Guard second lieutenant, was killed by an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2005.
The ROTC will also host a tailgate with free food for veterans and active service members.
“The university’s giving two free tickets per veteran,” Harris said. “During the game we’re going honor the Gold Star Family, the Gienau family, on the field.”
The UNI ROTC also will display America’s colors in a big way.
“This game we plan on unfurling a giant flag,” Harris said. “It’s this huge flag, almost two-thirds the size of a basketball court.”
ROTC cadets will hold the flag on the field in a belated Veterans Day celebration.
“We can’t do it on Veterans Day because there are so many other Veterans Day things going on,” Harris said. “This is our way of honoring veterans.”
Harris encourages veterans and others to attend and recognize Gienau and his family.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re going to set some stuff up in the gym so we don’t have to go outside and deal with the weather,” Harris said.
The food will be grilled behind West Gym and brought in.
“The National Guard will be there and involved,” Harris said.
Members of the local military recruiting stations will have a rock climbing wall during the tailgate event.
Every cadet who graduates from the ROTC program will serve in the military. Harris wants those cadets to interact with veterans.
“I look it as a way of paying it forward,” Harris said. “Someday they will be a veteran, so it gives them exposure to veterans and what they can look forward to.”
