UNI requests to keep room and board fees flat for next year

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa requested a 0% increase in room and board rates for the 2020-21 academic year at a Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, as part of an effort to make higher education affordable for students and their families.

“During these unprecedented times with COVID-19, the university is striving not to waiver from our commitment of affordability, and no increase in room and board rates helps fulfill that goal,” said Michael Hager, senior vice president for finance and operations

The request follows a rising trend of students choosing to live on campus. Students who live on campus earn better grades and are more likely to graduate, Hager said.

Students arriving in the fall will also find a new set of renovated living options. The second phase of Noehren Hall renovation will be complete in August. In addition, Dancer Hall will reopen with all single rooms. Both dormitories will have new bathrooms with more privacy and refreshed common areas.