UNI reports no students in isolation on campus

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has dropped to zero students isolating in the dormitories for positive COVID-19 tests.
The department of residence first reported the drop on UNI's online COVID-19 dashboard Friday. A Monday update also included no one in isolation on campus.
A week earlier, the department reported five students in isolation. Students are asked to isolate a minimum of 10 days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Seven students were in quarantine on campus Monday, one up from Friday and down from 20 a week ago. Students quarantine away from others for 14 days if they might have been exposed to the virus. Quarantine is no longer required by the Iowa Department of Public Health if both people were consistently and correctly wearing face coverings during the exposure.
Meanwhile, UNI's student health center reported seven positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week. Those can include students and employees.
A total of 80 tests were administered Sept. 28-Oct. 4, for a positivity rate of 8.75%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 918, 170 of which were positive.
For the same week, there were 16 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the self-reported cases was an employee, the others were students. There have been a total of 94 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, three of them employees.
Wartburg College in Waverly reported three positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases daily Monday through Friday. The number of positive cases started at eight Sept. 28 and dropped through the week to four on Oct. 2.
As of Monday, three people were in isolation and 13 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 0.14%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
