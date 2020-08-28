UNI reports 31 positive coronavirus cases; another 81 individuals quarantined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- As of Thursday, the University of Northern Iowa has 31 coronavirus positive individuals living in on-campus housing who are within a 10-day, CDC-mandated isolation period. Additionally, there are 81 individuals living in on-campus housing who are still in a 14-day, CDC-mandated quarantine period due to close contact with a known positive. UNI reported the information on Friday, the first day it began releasing COVID-19 test results.

This routinely updated aggregate data, shared in a way that protects individuals’ privacy, is available at https://forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard. The dashboard will be updated each Friday and Monday, school officials said.

“Timely, accurate information is a powerful tool for fighting COVID-19, and we believe everyone in the community deserves to have access to it as we work together to stop this virus,” said UNI President Mark A. Nook in a news release. “As we make this announcement, we also want to send our support to those Panthers who are recovering in isolation or protecting others while in quarantine.”