UNI reports 31 positive coronavirus cases; another 81 individuals quarantined

CEDAR FALLS -- As of Thursday, the University of Northern Iowa has 31 coronavirus positive individuals living in on-campus housing who are within a 10-day, CDC-mandated isolation period. Additionally, there are 81 individuals living in on-campus housing who are still in a 14-day, CDC-mandated quarantine period due to close contact with a known positive. UNI reported the information on Friday, the first day it began releasing COVID-19 test results.
This routinely updated aggregate data, shared in a way that protects individuals’ privacy, is available at https://forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard. The dashboard will be updated each Friday and Monday, school officials said.
“Timely, accurate information is a powerful tool for fighting COVID-19, and we believe everyone in the community deserves to have access to it as we work together to stop this virus,” said UNI President Mark A. Nook in a news release. “As we make this announcement, we also want to send our support to those Panthers who are recovering in isolation or protecting others while in quarantine.”
The public dashboard includes metrics that will help inform UNI’s decision making about on-campus operations and other health and safety measures. The data is drawn from tests conducted at UNI’s Student Health Center of students, faculty and staff. From Aug. 17-27, the Student Health Center conducted a total of 225 tests, with 62 of those individuals testing positive and 163 testing negative.
“Efficient, accurate testing is important to the university’s mitigation strategy,” said Shelley O’Connell, director of the UNI Student Health Center. “These metrics are being tracked closely to help us respond quickly through contact tracing and other means.”
UNI is also using symptom tracking. Each morning, students, faculty and staff receive an emailed Panther Health survey link to gauge their health and help determine if they should report to campus or stay home. Anyone with a positive test result is required to self-report.
Individuals who test positive must isolate for 10 days. UNI’s public health team interviews the infected person and contacts others who may potentially have been exposed. Close contacts identified through this process must quarantine for 14 days, even if they test negative for COVID-19. UNI continues to call on everyone to wear masks and remain physically distanced.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.