UNI remains open as staff prepares for online courses

CEDAR FALLS – As the threat of COVID-19 spreads around the world, educators at the University of Northern Iowa are preparing for exclusive online courses after spring break.

“Many things that are done face to face can be moved over to online technology,” said Michael Hager, UNI’s senior vice president for finance and operations.

Although all classes are shifting to online, other student support offices will remain open. Facilities including Rod Library and the Wellness Recreation Center will also remain open both during and after spring break. The Student Health Clinic and the Counseling Center, although closed the week of spring break, will open again beginning March 23.

Residence halls will remain open, and dining options will continue to be available.

Classes are expected to remain online through at least Friday, April 3.

Educators are planning to use online tools such as Zoom, TurnItIn and Panopto to connect with students and continue coursework. Faculty have the option to teach from home or from their office.

“We’ve seen some creative options,” Hager said. “One (music teacher) is using a video communication tool so they can still have their lessons and hear the technique and hear the music.”