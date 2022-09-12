UNI remains near top in college rankings

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa remains near the top of the list for regional public universities in the Midwest.

UNI still ranks second on the 2022-23 U.S. News Best Colleges list. Missouri’s Truman State University remains at number one. UNI has held the position for three years straight.

For regional universities, which includes public and private institutions, UNI is ranked 17th out of 55 schools.

U.S. News describes regional universities as institutions that offer a full range of undergraduate programs as well as providing graduate education at the master’s level.

As for Iowa’s two national universities, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University, their rankings fell from last year’s top public schools list.

This year, UI is ranked 35th compared with 33rd last year. ISU is ranked 61st, down from 58th last year. National universities are described as having more doctoral programs than their regional counterparts. National universities also have a heavier focus on research and receive federal money to support that.

The top national university overall is Princeton University in New Jersey and the top national liberal arts college is Williams College in Massachusetts. The top public school is the University of California-Berkeley and the top public liberal arts college is the United States Naval Academy in Maryland.

The rankings rate 1,500 colleges and universities on 17 measures of academic quality. The largest indicators for rankings include graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, peer assessment, faculty resources and the average six-year graduation rate.

UNI’s overall score is 72 out of 100 – one point lower than last year. The first year retention rate is 84% and the graduation rate is up six percentage points at 69%.

The student-to-faculty rate is lower this year at 16 to 1. For class sizes, 37% had less than 20 students and 7% had 50 or more.

UNI is also ranked high on the best college for veterans list, at number five.

Upper Iowa University in Fayette, which has a Waterloo campus, is ranked with other Midwest regional universities in the 127-166 range.

Wartburg College in Waverly, a national liberal arts college, is ranked among other colleges in the country in the 151-200 range.

National liberal arts colleges are classified as institutions that focus on undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in arts and sciences.