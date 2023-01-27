UNI ranks in top 15% for online master’s in education degree programs

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s online master’s in education programs ranked in the top 15% nationally, based on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs. The UNI programs ranked 43 among 329 schools, climbing 10 places from 2022.

“Ensuring our programs in the College of Education and across UNI Educator Preparation meet the needs of today’s adult learners is critical,” Colleen Mulholland, dean of the College of Education said in a news release. “We’re pleased that our commitment to providing numerous excellent options for these students to advance their careers with online master’s degree programs is again recognized.”

U.S. News assessed schools in the Best Online Programs based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. This year, more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs were evaluated. U.S. News has been publishing school rankings specifically for online degree programs for a decade.

UNI’s online master’s programs included this year are: Early childhood education, elementary education, literacy education, art education, teacher leadership for international educators, principalship masters/advanced studies certificate, superintendency advanced studies certificate, physical education-pedagogy, school library studies, teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL), special education: consultant emphasis, special education: instructional emphasis, learning technologies and instructional design.

These are 13 of the 45+ degree, certificate and endorsement programs that UNI’s Department of Online and Distance Education supports as entirely online or a combination of mostly online with limited in-person coursework. The first online master’s programs in education were offered in 2010.

To learn more about UNI’s online programs, visit online.uni.edu.

