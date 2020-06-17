UNI project launches social justice website highlighting Black Hawk County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa “Diversity Is Our Strength” project will launch its social justice website and complimentary mural spotlighting members of the community who lead and advocate for change and equality on June 19.

The website (www.uni.edu/dios) and mural, which will be installed on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in downtown Waterloo, celebrate the diverse voices of Black Hawk County from elementary to higher education.

Visitors to the web site are also equipped with documentation on racial and ethnic inequality in the county, as well as anti-racism resources collected by University of Northern Iowa faculty Shuaib Meacham and Bettina Fabos.

Meacham and Fabos started the project to create a dialogue about diversity in Black Hawk County and Iowa in general.

“While visiting relatives in the Washington, D.C., area, I was showing them photos of my work with young people in Waterloo,” Meacham, a UNI literacy education professor, said. “They had this strange look on their face as they looked at my laptop, so I asked them, ‘What is the matter? What are you looking at?’ Their response was, ‘There are this many black people in Iowa?’”