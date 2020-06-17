UNI project launches social justice website highlighting Black Hawk County

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa “Diversity Is Our Strength” project will launch its social justice website and complimentary mural spotlighting members of the community who lead and advocate for change and equality on June 19.
The website (www.uni.edu/dios) and mural, which will be installed on the side of the Levi Bros’ building in downtown Waterloo, celebrate the diverse voices of Black Hawk County from elementary to higher education.
Visitors to the web site are also equipped with documentation on racial and ethnic inequality in the county, as well as anti-racism resources collected by University of Northern Iowa faculty Shuaib Meacham and Bettina Fabos.
Meacham and Fabos started the project to create a dialogue about diversity in Black Hawk County and Iowa in general.
“While visiting relatives in the Washington, D.C., area, I was showing them photos of my work with young people in Waterloo,” Meacham, a UNI literacy education professor, said. “They had this strange look on their face as they looked at my laptop, so I asked them, ‘What is the matter? What are you looking at?’ Their response was, ‘There are this many black people in Iowa?’”
According to Meacham, the response reflects the lack of knowledge about Iowa outside of the state, and also reflects the ways Iowa represents itself. Through the project, Meacham and Fabos aim to showcase Iowa’s diversity.
The website, which will launch Friday, was developed by Fabos’ team of interactive digital studies practicum students at UNI. The class drew inspiration from Meacham’s work and the writings of Nikole Hannah-Jones, New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, “1619 Project” creator and Waterloo native.
The project documents the diverse backgrounds, hopes and dreams of nearly 60 young and old community members, and includes statistics exposing racial disparities in education, ownership and poverty throughout the Cedar Valley.
“The reason black and brown Iowans don’t exist for the rest of the country is that Iowa’s practices of self-representation erase the existence of its black and brown citizens,” said Meacham, “The ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ project sends the message that not only are we here, but we are here doing great things, often in the face of formidable opposition and structural obstacles.”
The website will launch and the mural will be installed on Juneteenth, a celebration of slave liberation. The mural will be installed by wheat paste artist Isaac Campbell, with support from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Visit the site at https://www.uni.edu/dios.
