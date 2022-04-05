UNI professor's research behind push to honor Black Chicago social services pioneer

CEDAR FALLS — In his research of settlement houses from the early 20th century, University of Northern Iowa Professor Rodney Dieser came across a picture of Ada S. McKinley.

The Black woman was walking arm-in-arm with Jane Addams and two other people during the 1919 race riots in Chicago. Dieser said Addams and her settlement house, Hull House, are identified by “every textbook in the history of community parks and recreation” as key to their development. She is also known as the mother of social work.

His discovery, though, is raising awareness about McKinley and her role in the social settlement movement. Research he assisted with has also spurred a push to formally recognize her in Chicago, where Ada S. McKinley Community Services reach more than 7,000 people annually at more than 70 locations in the city and surrounding areas. The organization is the successor of the settlement house she founded 103 years ago.

“Settlement houses were where middle class people lived so they could experience poverty,” said Dieser, a professor in both the department of health, recreation, and community services and the department of mental health at UNI. By 1910, there were a little more than 400 settlement houses across the country. He noted that the social settlement movement preached “if you really wanted to understand the poor, you had to live with them.”

The mostly white, educated women involved with the movement worked in partnership with those living in the poorest areas of cities by providing a variety of services. In some of Dieser’s historical research on Addams, who founded Hull House in 1889, “I’m trying to understand the mental health benefits of community parks and recreation.”

McKinley ran a settlement house four miles away from Hull House that did similar work but focused on Black people. Yet, “I didn’t even know about Ada McKinley,” said Dieser.

At Addams’ organization, most of those involved and the people they worked with were white. In the midst of the race riots, McKinley linked arms with Addams and two other women as they marched through angry mobs in a demonstration of peace and unity.

That same year, 1919, Dieser said, McKinley had started the Soldiers and Sailors Club in Chicago, a program designed to provide recreational activities to local youths. McKinley also secured shelter, jobs, and food for Black veterans and migrants. Its name was changed to the South Side Settlement House in 1926.

“We believe it was the first African-American social settlement house,” he said. “All the residents, they were all African-American.” The people they served were Black, as well.

Dieser didn’t know much more about McKinley when he presented at a conference in 2017 about the history of the Hull House and the settlement movement. He included one slide about McKinley. Afterward, he talked to KangJae “Jerry” Lee, a professor at North Carolina State University, who wanted to learn more about her.

He said the two “spent well over two years” studying historical data on McKinley. “There is not a whole lot,” said Dieser. Born in Texas, she was college-educated and worked as a teacher before marrying William McKinstry, who was a dentist. They moved to Chicago at some point in the 1890s.

Dieser said the accomplishments of Addams in the social settlement movement were “unbelievable,” thanks in part to her connections. Her father was a senator in Illinois and had been a friend of President Abraham Lincoln. But he believes a reason that the South Side house was located so close to Addams’ organization was because Hull House largely didn’t serve Black people.

Racism, discrimination and financial limits kept the organization from becoming as prominent as Hull House, the research of Dieser and Lee suggests. But with support of the Illinois Institute of Technology, located in its neighborhood, the settlement house began raising money for a new headquarters in the late 1940s and merged with another organization in 1950. McKinley lived to see a dedication ceremony in 1952 for the new building, but died before construction was completed in 1953.

Since Lee and Dieser published “Ada S. McKinley: A Hidden History of African American Settlement House in Chicago” during 2020 in the academic journal Leisure Sciences, there have been a number of stories written and broadcast about her. The pair wrote an opinion piece for the Chicago Tribune in which they called for the city to dedicate a park or monument to McKinley. The cause has also been championed by the chief executive officer of her organization, now known as Ada S. McKinley Community Services.

“It started this idea of ‘Let’s recognize a pioneer,’” said Dieser.

